Tug of war for bhoomi pooja between DMK, AIADMK men

KRISHNAGIRI: A few DMK cadre stopped Veppanahalli MLA and AIADMK deputy general secretary KP Munusamy from taking part in a bhoomi pooja for a road work at Ramandoddi village near Berigai on Wednesday morning.

Following this, Munusamy and two more AIADMK MLAs sat on a protest on the Veppanahalli-Berigai road. After four hours, police pacified them and allowed him to conduct bhoomi pooja. By then, the pooja was performed by Krishnagiri panchayat district chairperson Manimekalai Nagaraj of the DMK.

The drama started when Munusamy and his supporters reached Ramandoddi gate in Kumbalam around 9 am to start bhoomi pooja for a 6. 3-km road worth Rs 5. 36 crore to be built under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana from Ramandoddi gate to Chinnardoddi.

He was told that the pooja was conducted by Manimekalai Nagaraj along with DMK cadre and Shoolagiri Block Development officials. Shoolagiri North DMK union secretary Nagesh objected to Munusamy stating that he took steps for the project.

Following this, Munusamy, Krishnagiri MLA K Ashok Kumar and Uthangarai MLA TM Tamilselvam staged road blockade. Over 50 policemen from Hosur led by ADSP Shankar and Hosur Assistant SP W Akshay Anil Wakhare held negotiations. Four hours later, they were allowed to conduct the pooja.

Munusamy said DMK will face the wrath of voters in the next assembly election. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the DMK for the incident.