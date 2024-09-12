Vellore Central Prison's Additional Superintendent shifted to Puzhal following CBCID FIR

VELLORE: Vellore Central Prison's Additional Superintendent of Police, A.S. Abdul Rahuman, has been deputed to Central Prison II, Puzhal, following an FIR lodged by the CBCID.

On Wednesday evening, the Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Tamil Nadu, Dr. Maheshwar Dayal, issued an order for the deputation after the CBCID registered an FIR against Vellore Central Prison DIG R. Rajalakshmi, Additional Superintendent A.S. Abdul Rahuman, and Jailer Arulkumaran and few other prison officials last week. The FIR was registered as per Madras High Court's order, issued following a petition regarding alleged torture of a convict prisoner in Vellore prison. The prisoner was also illegally employed as a domestic help in DIG Rajalakshmi's house.

As per the order, Rahuman, who also holds charge as Superintendent of Special Prison for Women, Vellore, has been deputed to Central Prison II, Puzhal. A. Parasuraman , Superintendent of Central Prison II, Puzhal, has been instead deputed to Vellore Central Prison, with B. Krishnaraj, Superintendent of Special Prison for Women, Puzhal, temporarily taking over Parasuraman’s responsibilities at Puzhal.