Chennai Metro Phase II a state project, Tamil Nadu should fund it: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

COIMBATORE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the Phase II of Chennai Metro Rail is a state project and that it should be funded by Tamil Nadu government, with the Centre chipping in with 10% of the total cost. The state government had proposed it to be a state sector project, she said.

Of the total cost of Rs 63,246 crore, the state is expected to bring in Rs 22,228 crore while Rs 7,425 crore is being sourced from the Centre through the public investment board.

She said an additional Rs 33,593 crore was obtained through various multi and bilateral external development agencies. “However, only 27% of the loan, equalling to Rs 5,880 crore, has been utilised by the state.

As per the FRBM rules, up to 3% GSDP can be borrowed (by the state), and since this project is categorised as a state sector project, the loan should fall within the FRBM limit,” she said.

TN cannot blame Centre over funds: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Phase 1 of the Metro Rail project, which started in 2015, covered 54 km and was initiated as a central sector scheme, with 60% of the cost being covered by external loans. The Phase II project consists of three lines and spans 118 km. The minister explained that a loan of Rs 21,560 crore was secured between 2018 and 2023 as per the state government’s request.