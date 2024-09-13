CM Stalin keen on enforcing prohibition: Minister S Muthusamy

COIMBATORE: Minister for Prohibition and Excise S Muthusamy on Thursday said Chief Minister MK Stalin does not want to continue the sale of liquor through Tasmac outlets and wishes to enforce total prohibition in the state, but the decision cannot be taken in a haste.

Speaking to media persons after flagging off five TNSTC buses in Erode, Muthusamy said total prohibition cannot be implemented suddenly. Asked for his comment on the VCK’s conference, he said, “The chief minister can close down all Tasmac shops by a single order.

He has the least interest in allowing the shops to function. His aim is to have them closed one day. But everyone knows what will happen if this is done immediately. The situation should be handled with caution and approached with patience to take it forward. This is the objective of the government.”

He exuded confidence that a time would come (for closure) after people were weaned away from the influence of alcohol. “The state government’s duty in implementing prohibition will be easy if VCK starts canvassing among those consuming liquor. The VCK’s conference is not against the government or the chief minister,” he said.

Asked if VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan’s invitation to AIADMK to take part in its conference on prohibition would pave the way for a possible VCK-AIADMK alliance in the 2026 assembly election, the minister replied there is nothing wrong in extending a common invite for all and there is no reason for AIADMK leaders to be too happy about it.