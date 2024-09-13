Commence four-laning of Perambalur-Attur stretch of NH without delay, MP urges Union minister

PERAMBALUR: Perambalur MP Arun Nehru recently submitted a petition with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, seeking quick commencement of the four-laning of the Perambalur-Attur stretch of NH 136.

The NHAI allocated Rs 3 crore for preparing its detailed project report (DPR) in June 2024.

Arun Nehru, who submitted the petition on September 9, told TNIE, "The stretch is very important for Perambalur-Attur connectivity. Four-laning of the road will spur the development of local farmers and industries as well as increase freight traffic and promote economic development in the region."

Thousands of vehicles use the Attur-Thanjavur highway to reach Ariyalur, Salem and Bengaluru via Perambalur.

Also, local people, farmers, and students use the road daily. The existing two-lane road is in poor condition and narrow at places, leading to traffic congestion and frequent accidents. The two-century-old bridges at Esanai and Krishnapuram in Perambalur district part of the NH are also weak, complain commuters.

"About 22,000 commercial vehicles ply on the highway daily. If 10,000-12,000 vehicles pass on a two-lane road, it should be converted into a four-lane road. Most vehicles plying here are heavy vehicles. So they are unable to overtake other vehicles, unable to control their speed and face other problems.

Therefore, steps should be taken to convert the two-lane stretch into a four-lane road as soon as possible," the MP said. "I have urged the minister to take up this stretch in the first phase of the project (for the expansion of the Thanjavur-Attur NH).

The minister has given a positive response. I hope action will be taken soon," he added. J Mathiyazhagan of Krishnapuram who uses the road daily said, "We welcome Arun Nehru's initiative to take our long-standing demand to the Union minister. The narrow road causes traffic congestion in many places. This requires a permanent solution."