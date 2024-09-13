‘Fin panel must incentivise performing states’

CHENNAI: Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Thursday urged the 16th Finance Commission to rethink its approach of redistribution of tax revenue to poorer states and adopt a framework that incentivises performance and fosters an environment where all states could thrive, rather than constraining the progress of those leading the way.

He said the states should collectively advocate for a 50% share in the central tax devolution and urged the 16th Finance Commission to ensure that reliance on discretionary grants is reduced and the share of predictable and objective resource transfers are increased.

“The commission must devise a mechanism to restrict the use of cess and surcharges and recommend appropriate measures to protect the interests of states,” he said.

Speaking at the conclave of finance ministers organised by the Kerala government in Thiruvananthapuram to exchange views on the 16th Finance Commission, Thennarasu said that Tamil Nadu has been consistently penalised by successive finance commissions for its better performance.

Its share in devolution has been reduced from 7.931% during the 9th Finance Commission period to 4.079% in the 15th Finance Commission period. This continuous reduction has caused a loss of Rs 3.57 lakh crore to Tamil Nadu, which is equal to 43% of the state’s outstanding debt. This reduction has not only put a crumbling burden on the state’s finance but also reflects the lost opportunity for the state to achieve its full potential, he said.