Ford to restart operations at Marimalai Nagar plant in Chennai

CHENNAI: Ford has announced that it has submitted a Letter of Intent (LOI) to the Tamil Nadu government, confirming its plan to utilise its Chennai plant for manufacturing exports. This development follows a meeting between Ford’s leadership and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin during his two-week visit to the United States.

While Ford did not disclose specific details regarding the type of manufacturing or other aspects of the plan, a statement indicated that these would be revealed soon.

The Chief Minister had encouraged Ford Motors to renew its three-decade partnership with the state by restarting operations at the Marimalai Nagar plant in Chennai, during his meeting in Chicago on Tuesday.

Industries Minister T R B Rajaa noted that this development followed a year of consistent interactions and pitches under the guidance of the Chief Minister.

“Our Chief Minister’s efforts to showcase the state’s manufacturing prowess, its abundant talent pool, and the initiatives he has taken to reposition Brand Tamil Nadu in its rightful place have yielded rich dividends,” the minister said, posting a video clip of a Ford F-150, which he had taken during his visit to Ford’s state-of-the-art Dearborn Manufacturing unit a few months ago.