Kuniyamuthur Road in Coimbatore turns into a dust bowl

COIMBATORE: Left unattended for several months by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), the Kuniyamuthur Road has turned into an obstacle course and motorists are unable to traverse the stretch.

On behalf of the CCMC, the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board has been executing Underground Drainage (UGD) project works in various parts of the city. However, work on the Kurich-Kuniyamuthur UGD project works which started several years ago has not been completed yet.

As a result, a major portion of the Kuniyamuthur road that was dug for UGD work, has been left unattended and the stretch has turned the road into a dust bowl.

Sources said the State Highways Department is unable to fix the stretch owing to the delay in completion of the work by officials.

People from Kuniyamuthur and Madukkarai have demanded the officials to repair and pave a new road at the earliest as daily commute has become a nightmare. CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran told TNIE, “The TWAD Board is doing the work for us.

Out of 14 km, work has been completed in about 9.5 km. We have given NOC and paid the necessary amount in full to the State Highways Department for restoration of the road. However, they are yet to commence the work.”

A senior official from the State Highways Department in Coimbatore told TNIE that TWAD Board and CCMC has did not complete all UGD work on the 9.5 kilometre stretch that was handed over for restoration work.

“The CCMC has fully paid the amount for the restoration of the nine kilometre stretch.

However, there are some works in the stretch which the officials are yet to finish. So, we are unable to carry out the restoration in full swing. Currently, we’ve put wet mix for about 2 km and will be putting bitumen tar (BT) on top soon. The whole stretch shall be restored in about a week to 10 days,” added the official.