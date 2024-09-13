Madras HC dissatisfied over ‘NCC camp’ probe, decries delay in the arresting of accused

CHENNAI: Expressing dissatisfaction over the investigation into the sexual assault of girls at a fake NCC camp held in a private school in Krishnagiri, the Madras High Court on Thursday wanted the investigators to “unravel the mystery” shrouding the death of the prime accused, Sivaraman, and the persons who had close links with him in organising the camp.

The first bench of Acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji made the comments when a public interest litigation petition filed by advocate AP Suryaprakasam seeking CBI probe into the assault of students came up for hearing.

The prosecution submitted that the police are investigating Gopu, an assistant NCC officer, for his links with Sivaraman, and Bhuvan, who had introduced Sivaraman to the private school. However, they have not been arrested yet.

“What is the link among Gopu, Bhuvan and Sivaraman. No proper investigation on these aspects is being done. Why there is so much of delay in arresting Bhuvan,” the bench asked.

Referring to the contents of the report of the district legal services authority, the bench said, “It is shocking to know certain parents do not want their children to continue their studies in the same school, fearing their safety.”