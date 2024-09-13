Temple jumbo hurt as shed catches fire near Karaikudi in TN

SIVAGANGA: A 54-year-old elephant of Shanmuganatha Peruman Temple in Kundrakudi near Karaikudi sustained burn injuries, after an asbestos sheet-cum-thatched shed caught fire and fell over the jumbo on Wednesday night. Sources said the elephant, Subbulakshmi, was gifted to the temple by a devotee in 1971.

When the fire broke out, Subbulakshmi was tied to a pole. As she started trumpeting, a mahout rushed to the spot and released its chain. By the time, the jumbo had already sustained burn injuries on its back, stomach and tail. Soon after, veterinary doctors were alerted, and the fire was doused by people in the locality, sources said.

Speaking to TNIE, District Forest Officer S Prabha said the elephant sustained severe injuries, and is currently under treatment. “As of now, her condition is stable. However, we cannot assure anything until Friday,” she added.

Minister KR Periakaruppan and Kundrakudi Aadheenam Ponnambala Adigalar visited the elephant. Meanwhile, the Kundrakudi police launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.