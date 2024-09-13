Week after milk poisoning, twins in hospital for eating mosquito coil

TIRUNELVELI: Two-year-old twin brothers were admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) here on Thursday, after they ate a mosquito coil, mistaking it for candy. The toddlers were identified as M Chandralingam and M Suriyalingam, sons of M Manchu, a resident of Palayamkottai.

The twins had previously been admitted to the hospital last week after they allegedly consumed lizard-infested milk. “Manchu, whose husband Mari Selvam had died recently, resides in a rental house in Palayamkottai along with her two kids.

When the toddlers were playing at the house on Wednesday, they allegedly mistook the mosquito coil for candy and ate it. The incident came to light only when the twins started vomiting and later fainted at night.

Manchu allegedly found a piece of the coil in one of the toddler’s mouth, and soon rushed them to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital,” sources said.

When contacted by TNIE, Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital dean Revathy Balan said that the children, who had initially been critical, were stable by Thursday evening.

“We are administering medicines and oxygen to them. Our doctors had treated the same toddlers last week when they were admitted here, after consuming lizard-infested milk,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Palayamkottai police have conducted an inquiry with Manchu, and further probe is under way.