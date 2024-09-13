‘Withholding funds to TN for opposing three-language policy unacceptable’

CHENNAI: Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Thursday said the centre is withholding funds under education schemes only because TN is opposing its three-language policy, which is unacceptable. TN will strictly follow its two language policy, he said.

This comes after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and CM MK Stalin recently got engaged in a war of words on social media over the non-release of funds to states under Samagra Siksha scheme.

Ponmudy was talking after chairing a meeting with officials to review the status of various announcements in the Assembly. “There are only three students in the Hindi department of Presidency College, only four have chosen Malayalam and there are no takers for Urdu. Students in Tamil Nadu prefer the two-language policy,” Ponmudy said.

As regards the fake faculty scam in affiliated colleges of Anna University, Ponmudy said an inquiry committee has been formed at the university and once the report is received, action will be taken against the colleges.