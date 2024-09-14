Bhagavad Gita, Tirukkural say same thing: H Raja

TIRUCHY: Tamil Nadu BJP coordination committee convenor H Raja on Friday equated Tirukkural with the Bhagavad Gita when talking about the Union government’s PM Vishwakarma scheme.

In an interaction with media persons after a meeting with party functionaries in Tiruchy, Raja said, “The Vishwakarma scheme, announced by the Union government, is yet to be notified by the state government. I urge the state to notify it before September 17, which is observed as Vishwakarma Day.”

To a question on the connection between caste and occupation, the BJP leader said, “A Gita verse that begins with ‘Catur Varnyam’ and the Tirukkural couplet beginning with ‘Pirappokkum Ella Uyirkkum’ mean the same. Both state there are no differences on basis of occupation. Hence, Lord Kannan (Krishna) and Tiruvalluvar say the same thing.”

To a question on VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan’s decision not to invite caste-based and religious political parties to its prohibition conference planned at Kallakurichi, Raja said, “The VCK is itself a caste-based party. It is opposed to the internal reservation for the Arunthathiyars. So how can he charge other parties as being caste-based and religious?”