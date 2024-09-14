CM Stalin will decide on demands of elementary teachers: Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

THANJAVUR: The demands of elementary schoolteachers, who held statewide protests recently, are under consideration and decisions will be made by Chief Minister MK Stalin, said Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Friday.

Addressing media persons in Thanjavur after inspecting the district-level sports competitions under way as part of the Chief Minister Trophy, the minister on the prohibition conference to be held by the VCK said Minister for Prohibition and Excise S Muthusamy has already clarified that there is no political undertone to it.

To a question on the arrest of self-proclaimed motivational speaker Mahavishnu of Paramporul Foundation, the minister said the court will take a decision.