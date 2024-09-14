Dad among three held for selling 52-day-old baby in Tamil Nadu

THENI: The Theni All Women Police on Friday arrested the father of a 52-day-old male child and two others for allegedly selling the baby to a couple from Bodinayakanur for Rs 1 lakh

The police said the father, V Sankar (44), and his wife Pandeeswari are from Melatheru in Uppukottai. Sankar is a liquor addict and his wife suffers from mental disabilities. The couple became parents of a son a month ago, police said.

On Tuesday night, the child helpline received a call alleging that Sankar had sold his newborn. Based on the information, a team of officials, led by District Child Protection Officer E Santhiya, conducted an inquiry, following which a complaint was registered with the Theni AWPS.

Sankar told the police that he had handed over the baby to his relatives in Madurai, which later was found to be untrue. Upon further investigation, it was revealed that Sankar had sold his son to Sivakumar (42) and S Umamaheswari (36) -- a couple from Bodinayakanur -- for nearly Rs 1 lakh. Police rushed to Bodinayakanur and recovered the baby, which is now kept at the child care unit of the Theni GH.