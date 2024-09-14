Farmers set to benefit from green manure seeds raised on 5,630 acres across Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: The Chief Minister's Mannuyir Kaathu Mannuyir Kaappom scheme, aimed at improving soil fertility and promoting eco-friendly farming practices, is yielding positive results for farmers in Tiruchy. The initiative, which encourages a reduction in the use of chemical fertilisers, has seen green manure seeds raised in about 5,630 acres, ready to act as bio-fertiliser for samba paddy.

Announced in this year’s budget, the scheme aims to preserve soil health by distributing green manure seeds to two lakh farmers across the state. The government allocated Rs 206 crore towards it. In Tiruchy, farmers across 14 blocks have sown about 1.13 lakh kg of green manure seeds in 5,630 acres, nearing the district's target of 7,500 acres, officials said.

“The green manure cultivated in Andhanallur, Manikandam, Thiruverumbur, T Pettai, Musiri and other blocks is ready for use. Farmers will plough the manure into the soil before transplanting samba paddy, which will help protect soil microorganisms,” officials from the agriculture department said.

Assistant Director of Agriculture (Lalgudi) R Sugumar noted that farmers in Neikuppai and Puthur Uthamanur have extensively raised green manure.

The 45-day plants are now in the flowering stage. As the farmers prepare to transplant samba nurseries, they have started to plough the green manure back into their lands. This process will provide significantly benefit their crops, he added.