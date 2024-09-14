Fire at Alamathi substation triggered major power outage in Chennai

CHENNAI: After majority of Chennai city witnessed a rare power shutdown for around four to five hours on Thursday night, Tangedco on Friday clarified it was a fire incident in Alamathi substation in Tiruvallur district that triggered the outage and not a fire in Manali substation as it was originally communicated on Thursday.

According to a Tangedco release, the Manali substation (400/230 KV) is a key power hub supplying electricity to large parts of Chennai. Typically, the Alamathi substation (400 KV) and the North Chennai Thermal Power Station II (NCTPS) are the primary power sources for the Manali substation, which in turn supplies 800 to 900 MW to major substations in Chennai, including Pulianthope, Tondiarpet, Mylapore, RA Puram, Basin Bridge, Vyasarpady and Sembiyam.

Tangedco said although both the NCTPS and Alamathi substations were functioning alright, the fire that broke out at 9.58 pm was quickly extinguished, but the failure of both power sources led to outages in areas including Mylapore, Santhome, Nungambakkam, Royapuram, Tondiarpet, Kolathur, Madhavaram, and Red Hills, among others.