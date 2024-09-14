Panchayat president assaults woman ward member in Tamil Nadu, booked

VILLUPURAM: A shocking video of the Vellampudhur panchayat president hitting a woman ward member with his slippers has gone viral sparking outrage on Friday.

V Anjugam (45), a ward member of the panchayat under Mugaiyur block in Villupuram district, lodged a complaint to the Chief Minister's special division and district officials about alleged irregularities in the panchayat's functioning, sources said.

Infuriated by the complaint, S Saravanan (40), the panchayat chief, visited Anjugam's house. During a heated argument, Saravanan allegedly removed his footwear and hit her and also assaulted her with stones.

The altercation has been widely condemned with the video of the incident rapidly circulating across social media platforms. The viral video has raised concerns about the safety and treatment of elected female representatives in local elected bodies.

Local officials are yet to respond on the issue. Meanwhile, police have booked Saravanan, his wife S Kavitha and mother S Vijayalakshmi under TN Prohibition of Woman Harrassment Act.