Phase IV of UGD project commences, to cover eight Tiruchy wards left out in 2019

TIRUCHY: Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru, in the presence of Tiruchy Mayor Mu Anbalagan and other senior corporation officials, performed on Friday the 'bhoomi puja' for Phase IV works of the underground drainage system (UGD) and the 24x7 water supply project in the city.

Phase IV of the UGD system project will cover eight wards (8, 25, 46, 55, 56, 63, 64 and 65). The corporation will spend Rs 230.61 crore towards it, and the work is expected to be completed by 2027. The project will ensure UGD connection in Linga Nagar, Uyyakondan Thirumalai and other areas that were left out in the 2019 UGD plan.

As for the 24x7 water supply project, work has commenced in Wards 51 to 56. The corporation will spend Rs 38.49 crore towards the work in the six wards selected in the initial phase. This project will be implemented in a phased manner. As per current projections, the civic body will be able to provide 24x7 water supply in all the wards by 2026.

"We will select more wards in the next phase of the 24x7 supply project. The project will be implemented in a phased manner to ensure assessment at every stage. There is no doubt that we can implement the project in the city without any issues, and we have sufficient water sources. The use of water meters would also stop water wastage.

Our team will take all necessary steps to ensure time-bound completion of the UGD and 24x7 water supply projects," a senior corporation official said. Meanwhile, K Gopal, a resident of Uyyakondan Thirumalai, said, "In many areas, the water supply line got damaged during UGD work. We request the authorities to ensure that our area doesn’t face such a situation." To this, senior officials said that their team will do the needful to avoid such a situation.