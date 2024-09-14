Robbery bid: SI, cop in Thoothukudi moved to Armed Reserve

THOOTHUKUDI: A sub-inspector and police constable attached to the Authoor police station were transferred to the Armed Reserve as punishment in the backdrop of a robbery beyond the jurisdiction of the station they were attached to, late on Thursday.

Sources said, the accused Sundaram, an SI at Authoor station got a tip off that hawala money of `nine lakh was being transacted from Tiruchendur.

On Wednesday afternoon, the SI and Constable Guna Sundaram along with history sheeter Kali of Kurumbur, waylaid a bike driven by one Chinnathurai of Authoor, at Adaikalapuram.

They searched it on the pretext of vehicle inspection and found some money. But, this took place beyond the police limits of Authoor station. Subsequently, Sundaram alleged that the money was unaccountable as it was ‘hawala’, and allegedly took the money.

Based on a complaint filed by Chinnathurai at Tiruchendur taluk station on the same day, with receipts of cash withdrawal from the bank, Tiruchendur DSP Vasantha Kumar interrogated the sub-inspector.

The inquiry report supported by the CCTV footage confirmed the robbery, said sources.

Based on the report, Thoothukudi SP Albert John transferred Sundaram and Guna Sundar to Armed Reserve in a view that he searched beyond the jurisdiction of the station he was attached to. The money was then handed over to the complainant, said sources.

Meanwhile, petitioner Chinnathurai submitted another petition to withdraw his complaint, alleging that he had found the missing sum of money. However activists urged the district administration to register FIR against the SI and his cohorts as they believe that Chinnathurai withdrew the complaint after being pressurised by the SI.