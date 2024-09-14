Rowdy’s decapitated body found on terrace of his uncle’s house near Thiruverumbur in TN

TIRUCHY: A 33-year-old history-sheeter was found dead, with his head severed, on the terrace of his uncle’s house near Thiruverumbur on Friday.

The deceased, identified as S Sundarraj alias ‘Kaaka’ Sundar of Panayakuruchi, had several criminal cases registered against him, including that for murder.

To escape from the clutches of the police, he spent the nights at his relative and friend’s houses. On Thursday night, he went to sleep on the terrace of his uncle’s house, which is close to his own residence. On Friday morning, his relatives found his decapitated body, the police said.

On information, district Superintendent of Police (SP) V Varun Kumar and Thiruverumbur DSP Y Jaffar Siddik inspected the scene of crime. A sniffer dog was also pressed into service.

Sundarraj’s body was sent to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) for post-mortem.

The Thiruverumbur police have registered a case.