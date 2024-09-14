Student in Coimbatore harms self after being caught using gutka in class

COIMBATORE: A Class 12 student of a government higher secondary school at Vadachittur near Negamam fractured his arm when he tried to harm himself after he was caught by a teacher using a banned gutka product in class and his parents were summoned to meet the HM.

Police said on Friday morning the teacher Saravanakumar spotted the student consuming the banned tobacco product during class. He called his parents over the phone and asked them to come to the school and meet the HM. His mother arrived at around 11.30 am and the teacher took her to the HM’s room.

On seeing this, the student, who was standing on the first floor tried to harm himself, and sustained a fracture in his left arm. He was rushed to the Government Hospital at Vadachittur, where he was given first aid and referred to the Government Hospital at Pollachi.

Negamam police initiated an investigation into the incident and formed a special team to gather information and identify the supplier of the contraband to students.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact the health department’s help line 104 or the Vidiyal helpline run by Coimbatore police at 0422-2300999)