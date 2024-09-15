5.8 lakh candidates write TNPSC Group II, IIA preliminary exam

CHENNAI: A total of 5,81,305 candidates appeared for the TNPSC Group II and IIA combined services preliminary examination, conducted across 2,763 centres in the state. The examination was held to fill 2,327 vacancies across 61 categories, with the TNPSC aiming to announce the results within two months. Approximately, 250 candidates are competing for each post.

While 7,93,966 candidates had registered for the examination, only 73.22% of them appeared for the test. In Chennai, of the 75,185 registered candidates, 49,525 were present, said officials. The examination was conducted for 300 marks.

TNPSC Chairman SK Prabakar said the commission has planned to conduct 10 examinations this year as per its academic calendar, with notifications for eight of them already released. So far, 10,315 candidates have secured jobs through these examinations, and a further 10,872 vacancies will be filled, he said.

The tentative answer key will be published on the TNPSC website within six working days. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections, after which an expert committee will finalise the answers. Evaluation will begin after this and the results of the preliminary exam are expected within two months, with the main exam planned to be held one and a half months later. Since these are non-interview posts, the final results will be announced after the main exam evaluation is completed.

All confidential materials were dispatched to the centres well in advance. Additionally, videographers appointed by TNPSC were present at each centre. Facilities such as medical aid and additional transport services were arranged, Prabakar added.

The commission had procured additional scanning machines and trained specialists to expedite the result announcement process. “We are also working closely with the higher education department committee to expedite the issuance of equivalence certificates to the candidates who have completed newly-introduced degrees,” he said.