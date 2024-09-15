Drought-resistant dragon fruit Dharmapuri’s new flavour

DHARMAPURI: Farmers from Dharmapuri have started investing in drought-resistant dragon fruit cultivation. The successive monsoon failures had led the farmers to change their cropping pattern.

Dharmapuri district normally receives an average of around 942 mm of rainfall. However, last year the district received a little over 636 mm of rain and this year it received only 421.49 mm of rain. The lack of rain distressed farmers and led them to look for alternative options, which led them to learn about dragon fruit cropping.

R Tamilmani, a farmer from Chatrapatti village near Morappur told TNIE, “Most farmers from the district cultivate paddy, turmeric, tapioca and other crops. In most cases, these crops fail as they require more water and reap less profit. So, it is only natural for farmers to invest in the right crops.”

In my case, it was dragon fruit. This fruit grows on a cacti so, it requires very little water and investment is also low. However, profits are high as the fruit costs Rs 150 per kg in the market. But, the plants are sold for Rs 40 to Rs 50 per fruit and for per kg we get up to Rs 100 to Rs 120.”

He added, “In one acre a farmer can grow up to 1,000 plants and each plant costs about Rs 50 and each plant can live up to 15 years. It is also resistant to diseases and pests.”

R Murali, another farmer from Adhiyamankottai said, “The flowering season of a dragon fruit is between May and October and during this period, the farmer only need to pollinate the plants. Each plant will produce about seven to eight fruit every 30 days and it only requires about two to three litres of water every week. The only investment is the vertical support structure as this plant is a creeper.”

An official from the horticulture department said, “Dragon fruit is gaining popularity in the district. It has only been two years since the cultivation of this fruit began in the district but dozens of farmers have invested into its production. In the upcoming years, the production can increase.”