Foul play suspected in student's claims on being hit by teacher in TN school

THOOTHUKUDI: A 14-year-old school boy was hospitalised after allegedly being hit by a physical education teacher in Kovilpatti. However, the teachers at the school denied the attack, and attributed it to an ulterior motive of the school management.

Sources said, the victim S Parthish (14) of Idaiseval village of Class 9 was studying at, Nadar Higher Secondary School, which was a government-aided school in Kovilpatti. The student was staying at a hostel.

"The physical education teacher A Muthukumar had allegedly hit Parthish for taking a football without permission on Friday. Parthish alleged that he had suffered injuries to his ears and said he was unable to hear. His parents admitted him at the government hospital in Kovilpatti and lodged a complaint with the Kovilpatti West Police. Based on the complaint, the police were inquiring about the case, but no action was taken," sources said.

The incident raised suspicion as it coincided with the District Education Officer Jeyaprakash Rajan appointing Muthukumar as the Headmaster (In-charge) to remit the monthly salaries for teachers at the school, only a day before the alleged incident. Headmaster John Ganesh had gone on medical leave after he was interrogated in a scam where money was deducted from teachers' accounts was exposed. Currently, the complaint against him in this regard is under investigation with the district crime branch police, sources added.

However, the teachers at the school came in support of Muthukumar claiming that the complaint was bogus and that Muthukumar did not hit the student. "The school management arranged for the student to be admitted only to prevent Muthukumar from becoming headmaster. The police should investigate and initiate actions against the fake complainant," the teachers said.