Four of family, including 2 kids, killed in tourist van-car collision

MADURAI: Four persons, including two children, of a family were killed in a road accident after their car collided head-on with a tourist van near Devakottai on Saturday afternoon. Six tourists from Malaysia were also injured after the accident.

The police identified the deceased as N Paul Daniel (42) from Gandhi Nagar of Thanjavur, his daughters Susan Rema (10) and Sharma (7) and uncle Michel (60). The accident occurred near Marichanpatti Vilakku on the Tiruchy-Rameswaram national highway near Devakottai.

Sources said a total of 12 persons from Malaysia, on a religious tour, were on their way to Tirucy from Rameswaram in the van driven by Kanthaiya (40) of Madurai. Daniel was on his way through Devakottai to attend a family function at a village in Ramanathapuram along with his daughters and uncle, when he allegedly lost control of the car and crashed into the van around 12.30 pm. While the four occupants of the car were killed on the spot, few persons in the van sustained injuries.

The Devakottai taluk police reached the spot, retrieved the bodies of the deceased and shifted the injured to the government hospital in Devakottai for treatment, before shifting them to a private hospital in Karaikudi.