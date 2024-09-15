Health centre seeks shelter at dilapidated anganwadi in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Health Sub Centre of Jangamanaickenpalayam in Kurudampalayam Town Panchayat which caters to more than 8,000 people has been functioning in an old damaged Anganwadi centre amid issues of space and sanitation as it does not have a proper building.

A resident from the village said, “The centre has been operating in the old Anganwadi building for more than six months and it lacks basic facilities.”

Another resident of Jangamanaickenpalayam who refrained to be named said, “People from Thoppampatti and Jangamanaickenpalayam villages visit the health sub centre which comes under Thaliyur Primary Health Centre (PHC) for various medical needs. As beneficiaries are mostly underprivileged people, people from nearby villagers also visit this centre. Hence, keeping it in bad shape is causing inconvenience to the public as well as staff working there.” Earlier, the centre functioned in its own building a few metres away from the current location. As it was dilapidated, the health department commenced its demolition without finding an alternative place. As they could not find any space in the locality, they finally shifted it to the old Anganwadi building which is in much worse condition.

A health department official said, “In comparison, the previous building that was demolished six months ago was much better than the Anganwadi building. However, it was demolished without proper discussion due to pressure from local politicians. Hence, now we are forced to run the centre in a place that is not suitable for medical services.” Officials from the Health Sub Centre said that the centre caters to around 8,795 people and provides maternal and child health services, immunisation services, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam services, and minor ailment treatments. They already wrote a letter to the district collector in August citing the issues and sought financial assistance to build a new health centre. However, no action was taken.

When TNIE asked P Aruna, deputy director of Coimbatore health services, she said that they have sought financial assistance of Rs 45 lakh from the district administration for a new building. “The old building was demolished after it was found dilapidated. Meanwhile, we shifted to a temporary place until it got government funds, and then approached the district administration and the district collector who approved the requisition. We are expecting to get the funds for the new building as soon as possible.”