Man held for kidnapping, harassing minor

DINDIGUL: A 34-year-old man, who kidnapped and harassed a minor girl by showing a video of the girl with her boyfriend, was arrested under the Pocso Act in Palani.

According to police sources, the 17-year-old girl, student of a polytechnic college in Palani, was travelling with her boyfriend on a government bus in Palani. The accused, Mujib Rahman was also on the same bus and he recorded a video of the girl and her partner.

After some days, when the victim was walking home, he stopped his car and threatened the girl by showing the video and kidnapped her. He then harassed her and forced her to get into a physical relationship.

However, the girl cried and also secretly recorded the conversation and fled from the car. She then reported the incident to the child helpline, who then reported it to the All Women Police Station in Palani. Based on the audio recording and the girl’s state, a case was registered under the Pocso Act and Rahman was arrested.