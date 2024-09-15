Two college faculties booked for asking girl to consume liquor in TN's Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI; The Tirunelveli city police arrested a faculty member of a city-based college and are searching for another, 10 days after the duo called a female student to have drinks with them in the night.

Sources said that the accused, Sebastian and Paulraj, in their 40s, worked at an aided college and hail from Thoothukudi.

On September 4, the duo was consuming liquor at a place in Tirunelveli city when they called the student over phone and asked her to join them for some drinks.

Terrified, she immediately cut the call and informed her parents, who complained to the Palayamkottai police the next day.

After a Hindu outfit called for the investigation to be expedited in the matter and sought the arrest of the accused, senior police officials issued instructions to expedite the investigation.

In this connection, the Palayamkottai police conducted an investigation and registered a case against the faculty members under sections 74, 75 and 79 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

On Friday night, the Tirunelveli city police special team went to Thoothukudi, nabbed Sebestian and brought him to Tirunelveli city. As Paulraj went into hiding, a special team is on the hunt for him.

Meanwhile, the college administration has placed the faculty members under suspension, sources said.