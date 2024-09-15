Without Rama, there is no concept of India: TN Governor RN Ravi

CHENNAI: Governor R N Ravi emphasised the deep cultural significance of Lord Rama while releasing the book, ‘Sri Rama in Tamilagam’ at Raj Bhavan. He stated that Lord Rama’s name is deeply ingrained in minds and hearts of the Indian people, and no one can erase it.

“Without Rama, there is no concept of India,” the governor remarked, highlighting that Lord Rama serves as the unifying force for the nation. He recalled how Mahatma Gandhi invoked Lord Rama’s name to unite the country during the freedom struggle, and noted that the spiritual and cultural heritage of Lord Rama continues to resonate across generations and regions, including in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the perception that Lord Rama is a North Indian god, Governor Ravi pointed out that Rama’s presence can be found throughout the country, “from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Kutch to Khamaru.” He also touched upon the recent controversy surrounding Sanatana Dharma in the light of comments by Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, stating, “Some people in the state were degrading Sanatana, calling it a viral disease. Something happened, and now there’s no more talk about it.”

The authors of the book, Dr K Hari and Dr Hema Hari were also present at the event.