50-shop corporation complex in Thanjavur remains shut six months after inauguration by CM

THANJAVUR: The Thiruvalluvar Commercial Complex is yet to start functioning though it was inaugurated about six months ago by the chief minister. The mechanised vertical rotary car-parking system created at a cost of Rs 15.66 crore is also idling for more than six months.

The complex was constructed by the Thanjavur city corporation at a cost of Rs 53 crore under the Smart Cities Mission. The erstwhile Thiruvalluvar Cinema Hall and the adjoining Rajarajan Commercial Complex, both owned by Thanjavur corporation, were demolished to develop the large commercial complex.

The razed structures were near the Big Temple and the Old Bus Stand. The project, which initially faced hurdles due to proximity to the Archaeological Survey of India-(ASI) protected 11th-century Chola Peruvudayar (Big) Temple, got clearance after modifying the design.

The 50-shop complex with a total built-up area of 98,790 square feet has four storeys, including basement. The work was completed six months ago and it was inaugurated on February 24, 2024 by CM MK Stalin through videoconferencing.

Similarly, a mechanised vertical rotary car-parking facility with a capacity for 56 cars near the shopping complex, was also inaugurated on the same day. Both the shopping complex and the car parking facility are idling till date, causing revenue loss to the municipal corporation.

Enquiries revealed that even before the inauguration, the tenders for the renting out of shops in the commercial complex were floated and an auction was held. However, an audit by officials of the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration (CMA) found out that the auction proceedings violated rules and hence were cancelled.

"The tenders floated later found no bidders as the deposit amount was high," a corporation official told TNIE. Once again tenders will be floated with reduced deposit amount, the sources added. Similarly, for operating the vertical rotary car parking facility, tenders were floated twice and there were no bidders citing the high Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) fees.

"The corporation itself will operate the car parking facility if no one shows interest when the tender is floated for a third time," Mayor S Ramanathan told TNIE.