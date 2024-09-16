Bikes to be restricted to service lanes on Chennai's upcoming peripheral ring road

CHENNAI: Drawing from the experiences of the Chennai Bypass and Outer Ring Road, the State Highways has designed the 133-km Chennai Peripheral Ring Road (CPRR), which is under construction, with 7.5-metre-wide service lanes on both sides along its entire length.

Two-wheelers will be restricted to the service lanes, which will connect to all major roads between Ennore and Poonjeri. The six-lane CPRR will have controlled-access (regulated traffic flow) with entry only at limited locations.

Official sources attributed the decision to multiple factors, including the high number of accidents involving two-wheelers, reckless riding, local protests over toll fees, discipline issues with truck drivers, slow-moving traffic, and congestion.

The Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC) and Tamil Nadu Road Infrastructure Development Corporation (TNRIDC) — the agencies responsible for building the CPRR — stated that both the Puzhal-Perungalathur Chennai Bypass and the Vandalur-Minjur Outer Ring Road were designed to meet expressway standards, allowing vehicles to travel at speeds up to 100 km/h. However, due to a lack of proper service lanes, two-wheelers have been involved in frequent accidents on the Chennai Bypass, and on the Outer Ring Road.

A senior highway official explained that although traffic police and road safety committee members have recommended restricting two-wheelers on certain stretches of the Outer Ring Road, the absence of proper service lanes throughout the stretch makes it difficult to implement it.

“However, the CPRR has been designed with service lanes on both sides to ensure that two-wheelers use only the service lanes, keeping the main carriageway free for other vehicles,” he added. A traffic police official said truck drivers are expected to stay in the extreme left lane.