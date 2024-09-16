Co-op society to sell Ooty vegetables across state

NILGIRIS: To assist farmers in marketing their produce outside the district, the Nilgiris Cooperative Marketing Society (NCMS) plans to procure vegetables such as potatoes and carrots from farmers and sell them in Pannai Pasumai (farm fresh) outlets in several districts of the state including Chennai.

Officials have started raising awareness among farmers about this initiative. Except onions and tomatoes, vegetables such as broccoli, beetroot, beans, and double beans will be procured. The NCMS will procure vegetables at the auction centre in the Ooty municipal market near Uzhavar Santhai and distribute them. The NCMS owns a 8-tonne capacity truck and will bear transportation expenses.

Former Principal Secretary of the Department of Co-operation, Food and Consumer Protection (Tamil Nadu) K Gopal proposed the scheme, and it is being implemented by the current Secretary J Radhakrishnan.

“The primary goal of the programme is to facilitate residents of the state capital get high-quality vegetables that are grown in the nutrient-rich soil of Nilgiris. Minister KR Periyakaruppan, has directed our (the cooperative societies’) department to open farm fresh stores en route between Coimbatore and Chennai,” R Dhayalan, Joint Registrar of Nilgiris Cooperative Societies, said.

Despite the higher price per kg of potato compared to potatoes bought from Kolar in Karnataka, people prefer Ooty vegetables for their freshness and quality. While first-grade potatoes grown in the Nilgiris are priced at Rs 45-Rs 51 in the market, second-grade variety costs Rs 25 to Rs 30. However, in Koyambedu market in Chennai, a kilogramme of Kolar potatoes is sold for Rs 30 -Rs 35.

The department plans to sell Nilgiris vegetables in Mettupalayam, Mettur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Kancheepuram, and Chennai, or en route Mettupalayam, Athur, Salem, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Sengalpattu, and Chennai.

Dhayalan said, “We intend to send vegetables twice a week to these districts once farm fresh outlets open. Chennai currently has Pannai Pasumai outlet where tomatoes are sold at low price. Soon, carrots and potatoes will also be sold in the outlets.”