Firefighters rescue body from 200-feet deep well in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: After five days of search, personnel from the Kavundamplayam fire and rescue station recovered the body of a 40-year-old man from a 200-feet well in Sanganoor on Sunday, with the help of a pearl diver. Police said the deceased M Vijayaraj (40), a casual labourer from Nallampalayam, died by suicide on Wednesday evening after a dispute with his family, under the influence of alcohol.

Police said Vijayaraj left the house after a quarrel. Since, he did not return home for long, his parents informed Kavundampalayam police. Based on their request, fire fighters searched for Vijayaraj in the well. A anonymous firefighter told TNIE, “The well could be around 200 feet deep. We searched for him in the last four days. Initially, we searched up to 30 feet and then used a borewell camera up to 50 feet depth but did not find him. We then called a pearl diver from Thoothukudi to help us."

"On Sunday morning, the pearl diver found Vijayaraj’s body trapped between rocks at a depth of 110-ft and freed it. After that, we pulled the body out in 45 minutes and handed it over to police,” he said.

Kavundampalayam registered a case and are investigating. (To overcome suicidal thoughts contact health department help line 104)