Garbage collection and pile-up top list of issues at area sabha

CHENNAI: Area Sabhas in Chennai for the present quarter were conducted in various parts of the city on Sunday, headed by the respective corporation officials and ward councillors. While appreciating the presence of corporation officials, including UPHC medical officers, at the eighth sabha held at New Street in Kaladipet, Tiruvottityur, a 46-year-old resident, criticised the absence of education officers to address issues related to schools. However, councillor V Kaviganesan assured that education officers would be present at future meetings.

Most of the concerns raised by residents revolved around the accumulation of garbage, which is not being cleared properly, and the lack of a fixed schedule for waste collection in New street and Vasantham Nagar. “The garbage collection vehicle does not come at a fixed time. Even between 6am and 1pm, it doesn’t arrive,” Rani, another resident, said. The councillor also received suggestion to install CCTV cameras near garbage bins to monitor people carelessly throwing waste on the roads.

Kaviganesan assured that, starting Tuesday, waste collection would follow a fixed schedule from 8am to 8:30am, and also requested residents to segregate waste.

Shereen Noor, a resident from Vasantham Nagar said, due to sewage of ward 14 entering ward 12, it often overflows and gets inside their houses. She requested the councillor to find a permanent solution to this. Dr R Kunguma Priya, a resident from the New street urged the corporation to assess the condition of trees in advance to prevent tree falls during the monsoon, identifying low-lying areas, and planning how to supply basic necessities to the public in case of water stagnation. She also urged the city corporation to use BSF larvae for effective solid waste management.