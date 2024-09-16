MSME associations urge TN to revise network charges for rooftop solar systems

COIMBATORE: Several MSME associations have called upon the state to reduce network or wheeling charges for rooftop solar systems, especially for consumers who do not transfer excess energy to the power grid. Having received the first bill recently after charges were revised, the associations said they have to shell out huge sum. They said network charges should be applied only for the energy exported to the grid, and not on the energy generated, including that consumed on-site.
Pradeep Natarajan, President of Tamil Nadu Electricity Consumer Association said, “The existing norm of imposing charges on all energy generated, regardless of whether it is consumed on-site or exported, disincentivices the adoption of rooftop solar installations.”
“To instal 1MW solar rooftop system, industries spend up to Rs 4.5 crore. The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) has fixed network or wheeling charge to utilise the generated electricity from solar energy. We have no grievances over collecting network charges for ground mounted solar plants.
But, in concern to rooftop solar, an industrial unit consumes energy generated by rooftop solar plants immediately without exporting it to the grid. However, TNEB is collecting Rs 1.05 per unit for HT line as network charges all energy generated from the rooftop irrespective of exporting it to the grid,” he said.
J James, Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Enterprises (TACT) said, “After prolonged demand and protest about EB charges, TNEB reduced network charge for MSMEs by 50% (from Rs 1.53 to Rs 0.76 per unit (kWh) ) in December 2023. However, the network charge has been increased by up to Rs 1.59 per unit from July, 2024.”
S Surulivel, president of Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers Welfare Association (COSIEMA) said, “Already MSMEs are facing a struggle to pay electricity charges due to severe hikes. As an alternative, if they opt for solar energy systems of their own, the wheeling charges is discouraging.”
“We accept that wheeling charges are fixed for using the grid when an industry exports generated energy from solar power during non-operational days, such as Sundays and when surplus energy is fed into the TNEB grid. We demand abolition of the charge on energy produced and used immediately by industry from rooftop solar,” he said.
M Raja, president of Tamil Nadu Solar Power Generators Association said, “At present, TNEB does not permit carry forward methods in the utilisation of solar energy. That means, the energy generated from solar energy should be utilised in the month itself.
If anything remains after the utilisation of energy from the total unit produced in the month, it would not carry forward to next month. Due to the norm, industries which have adapted solar models face up to 20% loss in the total energy produced in a month. The norm should be modified.”
A senior TNEB official said, “As per the charges fixed by TNERC, TNEB is collecting it from the consumer. If they have any grievances, they have to appeal with TNERC. We have no role in the fixation.” He said as the solar energy installed consumers use referral electricity from TNEB line, the tariff could not be abolished entirely despite the units using energy produced immediately from the rooftop solar without exporting it to the grid.
