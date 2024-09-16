MSME associations urge TN to revise network charges for rooftop solar systems

COIMBATORE: Several MSME associations have called upon the state to reduce network or wheeling charges for rooftop solar systems, especially for consumers who do not transfer excess energy to the power grid. Having received the first bill recently after charges were revised, the associations said they have to shell out huge sum. They said network charges should be applied only for the energy exported to the grid, and not on the energy generated, including that consumed on-site.

Pradeep Natarajan, President of Tamil Nadu Electricity Consumer Association said, “The existing norm of imposing charges on all energy generated, regardless of whether it is consumed on-site or exported, disincentivices the adoption of rooftop solar installations.”

“To instal 1MW solar rooftop system, industries spend up to Rs 4.5 crore. The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) has fixed network or wheeling charge to utilise the generated electricity from solar energy. We have no grievances over collecting network charges for ground mounted solar plants.

But, in concern to rooftop solar, an industrial unit consumes energy generated by rooftop solar plants immediately without exporting it to the grid. However, TNEB is collecting Rs 1.05 per unit for HT line as network charges all energy generated from the rooftop irrespective of exporting it to the grid,” he said.