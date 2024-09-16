No printed texts for University of Madras distance education students

CHENNAI: Students of the University of Madras Institute of Distance Education (IDE) programme said that they have not received hard copies of their study materials for over a year. Varsity officials said that they couldn’t float tenders to select publishing firms as the vice-chancellor post remains vacant.

Students who took admissions in IDE courses last year are yet to receive hard copies of the books, but this did not deter IDE from conducting the semester examinations. As the IDE was unable to publish books and give hard copies to students, it handed out soft copies due to which many students didn’t attempt the exam.

“I am in the fourth semester now but I’m yet to receive my second semester books. There is a WhatsApp group in which we get regular updates about classes and examinations. In that group, we only received soft copies of study materials for the second and third semesters. It’s not at all feasible to take printouts of over 2,000 pages when I have paid a course fee of Rs 15,000,” said a student of Masters in Journalism at IDE.

IDE director says tenders floated, selection process in final stages

As, I found it difficult to study with material in PDF format, I did not attempt the last two semester examinations. It’s high time that the IDE provides us proper books,” she added.