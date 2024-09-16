People of TN will not like coalition govt, says AIADMK's Sellur K Raju

MADURAI: Former minister and AIADMK MLA Sellur K Raju said that people would not like a coalition government in Tamil Nadu and that the upcoming Assembly election would be contested between DMK and AIADMK.

Speaking to media persons, Raju said,"AIADMK will secure majority of the seats in the upcoming assembly elections and will capture power. There is no question of coalition for AIADMK. One must remember that the people of Tamil Nadu will never like a coalition government. People are aware of the coalition politics in other states such as Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. The Assembly election in 2026 will be a fight between DMK and AIADMK, and remain between MK Stalin and Edappadi K Palaniswami. AIADMK Chief Edappadi K Palaniswami is much better than MK Stalin as he is a good administrator and a true representative of the common man."

On the question of the US tour carried out by MK Stalin, he said,"Our Chief Minister MK Stalin is enjoying the tour. Throughout the history of chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, who have travelled aboard, no other chief minister has enjoyed foreign trips as much as MK Stalin. There are doubts whether he went for the pleasure of travelling or to bring investments. In order to enjoy the tour, he and his family members have utilised tax money of the people."