Teachers, activists decry exclusion of special schools from arts, culture fest

CHENNAI: Even as the arts and culture festival is being held across government and government-aided schools in the state, special schools for students with visual and hearing impairments have been excluded from the event this year. The decision, based on a directive from the Integrated School Education Department, has drawn criticisms from disability rights activists.

Despite the Kalaithiruvizha having been conducted for two years at special schools, a recent Integrated School Education Department circular excluded them this year. Even though these schools are under the Department of Welfare of Differently Abled Persons, academic activities are carried out as per School Education Department’s instructions.

A special school, unaware of the circular, proceeded with the competitions and attempted to upload the results on Education Information Management System. Only then, officials from the school education department informed them about the directive. Excluding talented children not only affects their self-esteem but also denies them an opportunity for creative expression, said special school teachers.

To counter the issue, the integrated education department issued a circular that 95,600 children with disabilities have participated in the festival, so far. However, special school teachers said they were government school students. The department also denied issuing such a circular, they added.

Meanwhile, activists urged the state to bring special schools under the School Education Department. “These issues arise because special schools are managed by a department that does not have education experts. Thus, children with special needs face discrimination,” said S Namburajan, State VP of TN Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers.