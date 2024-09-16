TN political leaders pay tribute to Annadurai

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin and leaders of political parties on Sunday paid rich tributes to former CM CN Annadurai on his 115th birth anniversary.

The CM, accompanied by ministers and DMK functionaries, paid floral tributes to the portrait of the late leader near the government estate. Stalin and other leaders also paid tributes to the statues of Annadurai at Valluvar Kottam and DMK headquarters.

“For the past 75 years, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam brought many changes in the society and made Tamil Nadu emerge as the best. Arignar Anna has laid the foundation for this. I pay my respects to Anna who is responsible for this,” the chief minister said in his message. The CM, who is also the DMK president, unveiled a logo for the party’s platinum jubilee celebrations placed atop the party headquarters.

Later, Stalin visited the CPM state headquarters and paid floral tributes to the portrait of CPM leader Sitaram Yechury.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and several functionaries paid floral tributes to Annadurai’s portrait placed under his statue.

“ Whenever we utter the name Tamil Nadu, we are reminded of Arignar Anna, the torchbearer of Dravidian movement. Let us pledge to work to work for establishing an egalitarian society,” Palaniswami said in his message. AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, VK Sasikala O Panneerselvam and DK president K Veeramani also paid homage to Annadurai.