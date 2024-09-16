TVK condemns Sri Lankan navy's ‘aggression’ on TN fishers, gives aid to boat owner

NAGAPATTINAM: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) general secretary Bussy Anand on Sunday visited Seruthur in the district and handed over financial assistance to a fisherman whose boat was damaged, allegedly by the Sri Lankan navy, at sea off Kodiyakarai coast last week.

Anand met boat owner M Dharman in the village in Keelaiyur block and enquired about the incident on September 10 when the island’s naval vessel allegedly rammed his boat, causing it to capsize.

Later, addressing media persons, Anand said “atrocities” like these continue against our “fisherfolk brothers”. “Our party urges the union and Tamil Nadu governments to take action. As insisted by our thalapathy (party president Vijay), we urge the governments to act strongly to prevent such incidents and protect the fisherfolk community,” he added.

Condemning the “mistreatment” of eight Ramanathapuram fishermen, who were arrested by the Lankan navy last month, by having their heads tonsured and subjecting them to similar “humiliation” at the Vavuniya prison, the TVK leader wanted the governments to ensure that they don’t recur.

On the possibility of introducing resolutions in favour of fisherfolk welfare during the party state conference, the TVK leader replied that president Vijay would take a call.