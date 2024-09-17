New VOC terminal star of country’s marine infra: PM Modi

THOOTHUKUDI: Terming the Tuticorin International Container Terminal (TICT) as the ‘new star of India’s marine infrastructure’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the terminal at the VO Chidambaranar Port in Thoothukudi marks a significant milestone in India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation.
The PM virtually inaugurated the terminal, after which Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal dedicated it to the nation.
Developed at Rs 434 crore, TICT is equipped to handle 6 lakh TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) of containers annually. The terminal will be operated by the JM Baxi Group.
In a video message, Modi said that the international container terminal will play a crucial role in enhancing the capacity of the VOC Port, reducing the logistics cost and saving foreign exchange spending.
On the country’s broader maritime mission that extends beyond infrastructure development, Modi said, “India is showing the world the path to sustainable and forward-thinking development. The VOC Port is recognised as a green hydrogen hub and a nodal port for offshore wind energy. These initiatives will play a significant role in tackling the global challenges of climate change.”
Modi also emphasised on the TICT operator employing nearly 40% women in departments such as crane operations, stating it is a key factor symbolising women-led development in the maritime sector.
Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, that the new terminal will reduce delays, bypass transhipment and make operations more economical by saving up to $200 per container. This will optimise our cost of operations by nearly $4 million annually, he said.
Sonowal also inaugurated the newly-constructed green hydrogen project and a 400 kW Rooftop Solar Power Plant as part of the ‘Harit Sagar Green Port Initiative.’
He also flagged off various other projects, including the upgrade of the 22 kV circuit breaker panels at the Red Gate and oil jetty control rooms, the commissioning of 24 high mast lights and a drone surveillance system to enhance port safety, among others.
Sonowal also witnessed the signing of land lease agreements with major companies, including ACME and Green Infra-Renewable Energy Farms Pvt Ltd, Renew e-Fuels Private Limited and Amplus Ganges Solar Private Limited.