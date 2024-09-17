New VOC terminal star of country’s marine infra: PM Modi

THOOTHUKUDI: Terming the Tuticorin International Container Terminal (TICT) as the ‘new star of India’s marine infrastructure’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the terminal at the VO Chidambaranar Port in Thoothukudi marks a significant milestone in India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation.

The PM virtually inaugurated the terminal, after which Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal dedicated it to the nation.

Developed at Rs 434 crore, TICT is equipped to handle 6 lakh TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) of containers annually. The terminal will be operated by the JM Baxi Group.

In a video message, Modi said that the international container terminal will play a crucial role in enhancing the capacity of the VOC Port, reducing the logistics cost and saving foreign exchange spending.

On the country’s broader maritime mission that extends beyond infrastructure development, Modi said, “India is showing the world the path to sustainable and forward-thinking development. The VOC Port is recognised as a green hydrogen hub and a nodal port for offshore wind energy. These initiatives will play a significant role in tackling the global challenges of climate change.”