Tamil Nadu: Kid scalded as water thrown by school cook falls on him

MAYILADUTHURAI: A Class 3 student of a panchayat union primary school in the district is undergoing medical treatment for the burns he sustained on campus when a cook allegedly discarding hot water. His parents have sought financial assistance from the district administration towards his treatment.

The eight-year-old boy was scalded from the neck to the lower abdomen after the cook, Sudha (48), at the panchayat union primary school in Thirukarukavur carelessly discarded water after boiling eggs for the noon meal on Friday. The boy was playing near the school kitchen and had just passed by when the water splashed on him, sources said.

As the boy writhed in pain, teachers poured pen ink on his body as first aid. Then, he was taken to hospital. The student is currently being treated at the Rajah Muthiah Medical College Hospital in Cuddalore. He has suffered 35% burns due to scalding, sources added.

The student’s parents are both daily wagers.

The boy’s uncle said, “Our boy has been struggling in pain for the past four days. We have spent over Rs 25,000 towards medical expenses. We, however, are yet to receive any aid or compensation for the incident. We haven’t gone to work for days.”

Meanwhile, school education department officials said they were unaware about the incident till TNIE took it to their notice. An official later told TNIE, “We inquired after we learnt (from TNIE). The incident seems to be an accident.”

The Sirkazhi police investigated the incident and decided not to register a case. A police official has volunteered to bear the medical expenses.