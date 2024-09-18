Critics have unfulfilled agendas, says VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan

VELLORE: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan on Tuesday told reporters that the critics of his liquor prohibition conference have "unfulfilled hidden agendas". He was responding to BJP leader L Murugan’s accusations that the DMK and VCK had put on an act during their meeting on Monday.

Responding to BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan’s comment on how the VCK could discuss prohibition while sharing a stage with the DMK, Thirumavalavan said, "I have the courage to do it. We have done this before, even with Kalaignar. We have discussed the Eelam Tamils issue and have worked with AIADMK and other opposition parties on several social causes."

He emphasised that the liquor prohibition conference, planned for October 2 -- Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary -- is for a social cause and not politically motivated.

"There are still over 15 months for the election. We will discuss electoral matters only then," he added.

The call for liquor prohibition intensified after the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, during which 65 people lost their lives after consuming illegal arrack.