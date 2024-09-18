DVAC files FIR against SP Velumani, 10 GCC officials in tender scam

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Monday booked a case against former minister and AIADMK legislator SP Velumani for alleged corruption in awarding storm water drain (SWD) and road work tenders by Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) in 2018.

This is the fourth FIR filed by the TN government’s anti-corruption agency against Velumani since DMK came to power in 2021.

The Coimbatore strongman is AIADMK’s organising secretary now and was the Minister for Local Administration from 2014-2021. DVAC’s FIR is based on petitions given by Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of NGO Arappor Iyakkam.

Along with Velumani, 10 other retired and serving officials of GCC including former Chief Engineers M Pugalendi, L Nandakumar have been named as accused in the FIR.

The agency said that M Govinda Rao, the then Deputy Commissioner (Works) of GCC was part of the tender scrutiny committee which approved the tenders, but he has not been named as an accused.

DVAC said that Velumani and the GCC officials violated all rules of business in allocating tenders and selecting contractors in 2018 which caused a loss of Rs 26.61 crore in just a few tenders analysed by the agency.