DVAC seizes Rs 3.48 lakh unaccounted cash from Tirukoilur, Vikravandi sub-registrar offices

KALLAKURICHI/VILLUPURAM: The DVAC sleuths seized a total of Rs 3.48 lakh unaccounted cash during raids at Tirukoilur and Vikrawandi sub-registrar offices on Monday.

According to sources, a team of Kallakurichi officials, led by DSP K Sathyaraj, conducted a raid at the Tirukoilur sub-registrar office on Monday afternoon, following complaints of bribery.

“As it was an auspicious day, there was a huge crowd, with an additional 100 tokens issued for registration,” said a police source.

The officials seized Rs 2.64 lakh unaccounted cash from various individuals, including some officials. The inquiry continued till late at night.

The next morning, the same team searched the residence of Tirukoilur sub-registrar Velmurugan in Periyar Nagar in Vriddachalam in Cuddalore district.

In a related raid at the Vikravandi sub-registrar office on Monday afternoon, officials, led by DSP (in-charge) S Velmurugan, seized Rs 94,570 unaccounted cash. “We conducted thorough inquiries and seized cash from various people,” said an official involved in the raid.

Both the offices remained locked during the raids. All officials and members of the public present at the time were made to stay on the premises for questioning until the raids concluded.