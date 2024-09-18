Group of NTK men in Tiruchy, Thanjai want ‘autocratic Seeman’ out

TIRUCHY: A section of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) office-bearers in Tiruchy and Thanjavur on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction with party founder and chief Seeman’s leadership, citing his “authoritarianism and financial mismanagement”.

Addressing a press conference here, Tiruchy zonal in-charge and advocate Prabhu, and over 10 other office-bearers from both the districts, demanded a change in party leadership.

“We can no longer work under Seeman’s autocratic rule. The party needs democratic and transparent leadership. Several of us have lost our money working for the party but are yet to get due recognition,” said Prabhu.

“The party does not have a general body, an executive committee, or a constitution. Seeman will not entrust any responsibility with anyone and allow them to work independently. That is why we lost the ‘sugarcane farmer’ symbol in the parliamentary election,” he added.

The office-bearers also accused him of leading a luxurious life off the labour of Tamil nationalists and misusing party funds, including the collection meant for Sri Lankan Tamils struggling with the economic crisis in the island nation.

Echoing Prabhu, NTK’s Thanjavur central district secretary M Jafar Saddiq alleged that Seeman’s actions have undermined the party’s principles and values.

“Seeman’s leadership has lost credibility. He must disclose the reasons for removing earlier party members in a white paper. He’s replicated Dravidian politics’ mistakes, collaborating with sand mafias and suppressing internal dissent. We demanded transparency and accountability, but he’s refused. NTK was meant to be an alternative, not be a replica of corrupt politics,” Jafar said.