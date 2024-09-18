Newly-weds gift ‘moi’ cash for cancer facility in Madurai

MADURAI: A newly married couple from Theni donated Rs 1.91 lakh they received from guests as gift money at their wedding, to the construction of a cancer facility in Madurai on Tuesday.

Speaking to TNIE, Meenakshisundaram, father of the groom, said, “I used to watch the videos of Dr Paul Manickam, and in one of his videos he mentioned that a cancer ward for terminally-ill patients is being constructed by Aiswaryam Trust in Thiruparamkundram. The aim of the facility was to help cancer patients who are at the final stages of their lives, by providing free food, medical treatment and other facilities.”

“My son, M Hariharan, an IT Engineer from Chennai, and his newly-wed wife Thenmozhi, collected the gift money received from guests and relatives at their wedding in Jakkampatti in Theni district and donated it for this cause,” he added.

Aiswaryam Trust (Nethravathi Pain, Palliative and Rehabilitation Centre) Manager K Ramesh said, “We are happy to receive the gift money, which will be utilised for the cancer ward facility being constructed at a cost of `40 lakh.”