PMLA case: ED files chargesheet against Jaffer Sadiq, director Ameer and others

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against expelled DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq, Tamil actor-director Ameer and others in a drugs-linked money laundering case.
The central agency filed the chargesheet against a total of 12 persons, including Sadiq's wife and his brother, before the Principal Sessions Court here.
The court was yet to take the chargesheet on file.
This comes days after Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Chennai, provisionally attached properties worth Rs 55.30 crore belonging to Jaffer Sadiq and his associates under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.
This follows ED’s investigation into Sadiq, a former DMK functionary, who was expelled from the party soon after he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau for allegedly being the leader of a drug cartel smuggling pseudoephedrine and ketamine.
ED investigation revealed that Sadiq, in collusion with his brother Mohammed Saleem and others, was actively involved in exporting and concealing of pseudoephedrine and other narcotic substances. He has been director/ partner/ proprietor of various firms / entities / companies along with other persons and relatives, and the firms have been used to channelise and layer the proceeds of crime, the ED said.
ED claimed that this entire setup was used to route the Proceeds of Crime earned from illicit drug trafficking.