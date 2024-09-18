PMLA case: ED files chargesheet against Jaffer Sadiq, director Ameer and others

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against expelled DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq, Tamil actor-director Ameer and others in a drugs-linked money laundering case.

The central agency filed the chargesheet against a total of 12 persons, including Sadiq's wife and his brother, before the Principal Sessions Court here.

The court was yet to take the chargesheet on file.

This comes days after Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Chennai, provisionally attached properties worth Rs 55.30 crore belonging to Jaffer Sadiq and his associates under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.