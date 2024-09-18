Power-tariff hike: INDIA Bloc's dawn-to-dusk bandh begins in Puducherry

The Opposition INDIA Bloc has called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh in Puducherry on Wednesday to protest against the rise in power tariff.

The AINRC-BJP-led coalition government is in power in Puducherrry.

On Monday, the AIADMK held a day-long fast over the same issue.

The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) had approved a power tariff hike of Rs 60 paise to Rs 75 paise per unit for domestic consumers, based on a petition filed by the Electricity Department.

According to TOI, the opposition has claimed that the government's move to introduce pre-paid meters for power supply and privatise power distribution would cripple the farmers of the fair supply of electricity.

In view of the stir on Wednesday, classes will be suspeded for classes 1 to 8 in all government and private schools in Puducherry region. However, classes 9 to 12 will function as usual, TOI quoting news agency ANI said.